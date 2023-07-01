PebbleCreek Singles Help Out at St. Mary’s Food Bank

Kathy Smith

We volunteered again to help with many things that needed to be accomplished at our charity, St. Mary’s Food Bank. They were definitely kept busy and our charity is so grateful for all the manpower that we provide. Lunch afterwards was at the Irish Wolfhound Pub in Surprise.

Singles can join the ever-growing club by coming to one of our monthly meetings held all during the summer months. We had a record-breaking crowd at our last meeting and filled the Tuscany Falls Ballroom with 115 very interested members!