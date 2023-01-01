PebbleCreek Singers Openings

Carrie Mataraza

The PebbleCreek Singers welcomes you to join in the fun of singing with a chorus and is actively seeking tenors, basses, and baritones. First sopranos, second sopranos and alto sections are currently on waiting lists. However, applying and being voice tested for a particular part is always ongoing in all sections of the chorus.

Reading music is very helpful, but if you can match a tone, reading music is not totally necessary. Please contact one of our Audition Coordinators, Myra Saunders at 505-320-8085 or Virginia Baker at 623-248-6323 and they will make arrangements for you to be voice tested. Applications are available at the Eagle’s Nest clubhouse across from the Pro Shop.

Now is the time to become a member of our musical family!