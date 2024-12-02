Donna Swagger

It’s a “magical, miracle, annual lyrical, sing-along, sing a song” celebration! It’s the PebbleCreek Singers holiday concert! The performances are Dec. 4, 5, 6, and 7 at 7 p.m. in the Renaissance Theater. Glittery costumes and sparkling holiday décor set the scene as the PC Singers take center stage to present, “A Festive Christmas Night.”

The lively opening number, “Come on, It’s Christmas”, is certain to put audiences in the holiday mood. In addition to full-chorus numbers, several small ensembles will add to the merriment. The Three Kings will travel down the “Holiday Road of Carols.” Our ladies’ trio, Triple Trouble, will be wishing everyone a “Cool Yule.” The Key of She has a long Christmas list for “Santa Baby.” The octet, 8 Is Enough, wants to know, “What Will Santa Claus Say.” Usher in the holiday season as the PC singers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with glorious music and dazzling entertainment in this show-stopping performance.

To purchase your tickets, go to pebblecreekhoa.org, click on Things to Do, then Tickets. Scroll down to find The PebbleCreek Singers and click on Buy Tickets. Seats are $16.50 (handling fee included). Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.

Director Jerry Drake and the PC Singers wish all their friends and neighbors a happy holiday season.