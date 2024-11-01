Card Scores

Euchre

Euchre is played every Thursday evening in the Palm Room in Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. We start at 7 p.m. promptly. Bring $1 toward prize money.

Results of recent play:

Sept. 12

1st, Shirley La Flamme, 72

2nd, Barbara Clark, 71

3rd, Dean Twehues, 67

4th, Georgia Messina, 58

5th, Jay Hayden and Lenny Liebowitx, 57

Loners, Jeanette Ratliff, 5

Low, Laurie Twehues, 29

Sept. 19

We welcomed new member Lisa Nagy.

1st, L. Jay Benjamin, 58

2nd, Laurie Twehues, 55

3rd, Barb Clark, 54

4th, Bill Halte and Janette Ratliff, 53

Loners, Kelly Whitemore, 3

Low, Shirley La Flamme, 34

Sept. 26

1st, Georgia Messina, 62

2nd, Mike Krier, 58

3rd, Burton Embrey and Lenny Liebowitz, 52

4th, Paul Messina, 50

Loners, Jerry Fox, 4

Low , Janette Ratliff, 33

Oct. 3

1st, Bill Halte, 64

2nd, L.Jay Benjamin, 61

3rd, Fay Forshaw, 59

4th, Barb Clark, 58

5th, Mike Krier and Mike Prevendar, 55

Loners, Ann Economou and Lenny Liebowitz, 3

Low, Tom Condit, 22

Oct. 10

1st, Kelly Whittemore, 60

2nd, L. Jay Benjamin, 58

3rd, Jerry Fox and Barb Clark, 55

4th, Dan Unklesbay, 53

Loners, Janette Ratliff, 4

Low, Mary Ann O’Brien, 37

Pinochle

Laura Szakacs

Pinochle is played every Thursday in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 toward prize money.

Sept. 12

1st: Laura Szakacs, 7,250

2nd: Bruce Baird, 6,790

3rd: Loretta Morris, 6,220

Booby: Julius Armstrong, 4,150

Sept. 19

1st: Kim Holmes, 6,760

2nd: Loretta Morris, 6,210

3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,170

Booby: Bruce Baird, 4,070

Sept. 26

1st: Loretta Morris, 7,760

2nd: Kim Holmes, 5,610

3rd: Marion Helton, 5,430

Booby: Stan Zdunczyk, 3,640