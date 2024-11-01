Card Scores

Euchre
Euchre is played every Thursday evening in the Palm Room in Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse. We start at 7 p.m. promptly. Bring $1 toward prize money.
Results of recent play:
Sept. 12
1st, Shirley La Flamme, 72
2nd, Barbara Clark, 71
3rd, Dean Twehues, 67
4th, Georgia Messina, 58
5th, Jay Hayden and Lenny Liebowitx, 57
Loners, Jeanette Ratliff, 5
Low, Laurie Twehues, 29
Sept. 19
We welcomed new member Lisa Nagy.
1st, L. Jay Benjamin, 58
2nd, Laurie Twehues, 55
3rd, Barb Clark, 54
4th, Bill Halte and Janette Ratliff, 53
Loners, Kelly Whitemore, 3
Low, Shirley La Flamme, 34
Sept. 26
1st, Georgia Messina, 62
2nd, Mike Krier, 58
3rd, Burton Embrey and Lenny Liebowitz, 52
4th, Paul Messina, 50
Loners, Jerry Fox, 4
Low , Janette Ratliff, 33
Oct. 3
1st, Bill Halte, 64
2nd, L.Jay Benjamin, 61
3rd, Fay Forshaw, 59
4th, Barb Clark, 58
5th, Mike Krier and Mike Prevendar, 55
Loners, Ann Economou and Lenny Liebowitz, 3
Low, Tom Condit, 22
Oct. 10
1st, Kelly Whittemore, 60
2nd, L. Jay Benjamin, 58
3rd, Jerry Fox and Barb Clark, 55
4th, Dan Unklesbay, 53
Loners, Janette Ratliff, 4
Low, Mary Ann O’Brien, 37
Pinochle
Laura Szakacs
Pinochle is played every Thursday in the Sienna Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. All are welcome. We start promptly at 6:30 p.m., so please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Bring $1 toward prize money.
Sept. 12
1st: Laura Szakacs, 7,250
2nd: Bruce Baird, 6,790
3rd: Loretta Morris, 6,220
Booby: Julius Armstrong, 4,150
Sept. 19
1st: Kim Holmes, 6,760
2nd: Loretta Morris, 6,210
3rd: Stan Zdunczyk, 6,170
Booby: Bruce Baird, 4,070
Sept. 26
1st: Loretta Morris, 7,760
2nd: Kim Holmes, 5,610
3rd: Marion Helton, 5,430
Booby: Stan Zdunczyk, 3,640