PebbleCreek Resident Honored with Lifetime Service Award

We are proud to acknowledge our fellow PebbleCreek community member, Judge John A. Jelderks, on receiving the Lifetime Service Award from the U.S. District Court of Oregon Historical Society.

At just 33 years old, John was appointed Circuit Judge for Oregon’s 7th Judicial District—a remarkable achievement—and has served on the bench ever since. He later became a U.S. Magistrate Judge for Oregon, where he presided over some of the state’s most notable cases, including Bonnichsen v. United States—the landmark Kennewick Man case—and Barber v. Widnall.

In 1985, he was named Judge of the Year by the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association.

His decades of service have left a lasting mark on Oregon’s legal history, and we are fortunate to count him as one of our own here in PebbleCreek.

Please join us in congratulating Judge John Jelderks on this well-deserved recognition.