PebbleCreek Pickleball Club Events

The First Place Team, The Pirates, left to right, Sarah Jo McKee, Greg Mahle, Joanne Biddix, Derrick Doud, Michelle Putnicki, and Jim Barbe The Christmas Train filled with gifts for Goodyear children in need

Pam McWhorter

December 6 through Dec. 8, 2024, was an eventful weekend for the PebbleCreek Pickleball Club. First, the 3rd Team Challenge event was launched on Friday, Dec. 6. This Challenge has taken a permanent place in our club’s schedule due to its popularity.

On Saturday, the annual toy drive was a huge success. Kathy Delaney and her team of elf volunteers made it happen once again. The festivities began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 11 a.m. There was a wonderful breakfast, Christmas décor, holiday attire, and fun pickleball games. Thanks to Martha Urbin who donated the use of her Christmas Train once again. The train was loaded with a sleigh full of toys and St. Nicholas too! Thanks to everyone for their generous gift to the Goodyear children in need. Our club donated over $5,170 worth of gifts and gift cards to the City of Goodyear.

What? Who? Mortimer?

A new game was launched during the toy drive festivities. Creekers played a game called Mortimer. Mortimer is a 3 on 3 game where one person, called Mortimer, hangs back to retrieve lobs and or drives that the front two players miss. When one of the players at the front makes an error, a.k.a. puts the ball into the net, they rotate into the “Mortimer” position. Mortimer provided a lot of laughs and good times for our club members. Perhaps we may have a new game to play when we have those “off” numbers for open play and drop-in play?

On Sunday, the Team Challenge was completed. The tournament had 50 teams with approximately 300 club members participating. And first prize goes to … drum roll please, The Pirates!

Upcoming Events for PebbleCreek Pickleball Club

The ninth annual PebbleCreek Pickleball Club Tournament is Feb. 26 through 28. The tournament committee is actively seeking sponsorships for this event. Humana and Desert Shade Structures are confirmed as “title” sponsors. Other sponsors include Arnold Hickey DBA PHX Pro Realty, Desert Diamond Casino, Cardinal Finance, AZ Rainfall, Mini Split Blinds, Palm Valley Oral, West Valley Golf Carts, Roy Johnson Realty, Litchfield Auto Repair, Dr. Nathan Moore, DermaCare Plastic Surgery, A-Quality HVAC, and Lyons Roofing. Thank you to all our sponsors for helping us make our tournament a successful one!

The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club Championship Tournament will be held on March 20, 21, and 23. Sign–up for the tournament will begin around March 1. Stay tuned for more details!