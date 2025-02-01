Ninth Annual Pickleball Tournament Coming This Month

Pam McWhorter

The holidays are over, but the fun is not! The Pebblecreek Pickleball Club is busier than ever gearing up for some major events in February and March.

* Feb. 26, 27, and 28 is Pebblecreek’s Ninth Annual Pickleball Tournament headed up by tournament director Mike Crabtree.

* The PebbleCreek Pickleball Club Championship Tournament will be held on March 20, 21, and 23. Sign up for the tournament will begin around March 1 on Court Reserve. Stay tuned for more details!

I cannot wait to watch approximately 529 pickleball players at the Ninth Annual Pebblecreek Pickleball Tournament. John Pihl, registration chairperson, reports that there are over 100 women’s teams, 100 men’s teams, and 140 mixed teams.

According to Dennis Poppe, an added attraction will be watching four Pickleball Hall of Famers. For the first time ever, Pickleball Hall of Famers Larry Moon, Jim Hackenberg, Steve Paranto, and Mark Friedenberg will be competing against each other in the same bracket. The Hall of Famers are registered to play in Men’s Doubles 70-plus 4.5 bracket. We will also be able to watch four of our very own Pebblecreek Pickleball Club members, Jim Barbe, Dick Burns, Dennis Poppe, and Rick Reed compete in the same bracket. WOOT! WOOT! You won’t want to miss this extra special event!

Humana and Desert Shade Structures are confirmed as “title” sponsors. Other sponsors include Arnold Hickey DBA PHX Pro Realty, Desert Diamond Casino, Cardinal Finance, AZ Rainfall, Mini Split Blinds, Palm Valley Oral, West Valley Golf Carts, Roy Johnson Realty, Litchfield Auto Repair, Dr. Nathan Moore, DermaCare Plastic Surgery, A-Quality HVAC/ Lyons Roofing, Donna Strand Realty One Group, and Ortho Arizona.

Thank you to all the above sponsors for helping us make our Ninth Annual Pebblecreek Pickleball Tournament a successful one!