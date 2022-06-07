PebbleCreek Live On Stage

PebbleCreek Singers Welcomes New Board

Diane Piehl

At the recent annual meeting of the PebbleCreek Singers, a new board was elected. Serving for the next year will be: President Dan Baker, Vice President John Husk, Treasurer Patrice Chatterton, Secretary Joan Ausman, Past President Marlys Ross, and Director Jerry Drake. The chorus will also have co-chairpersons responsible for voice placement of incoming members: Myra Saunders and Virginia Baker. Current audition chairperson, Nancy Gustafson, has opted to “retire” from this position, but not from the chorus, where she continues to lead the Second Sopranos through the learning process of new music. We thank her for the many years she handled this auditioning position so efficiently.

Of course, we will look forward to seeing you all for our winter concert. It might be a good time to mark your calendars now for those performances: Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. If you have an interest in sharing your voice, please contact one of our co-chairpersons, Myra Saunders at 505-320-8085 or Virginia Baker at 623-248-6323, to make arrangements to meet with you.

Jeff Buda Announces Retirement

After 16 years of performing with the PebbleCreek Big Band and Showtime, as well as participating on various boards and special projects, I am announcing my retirement from the performing arts clubs.

It has been an incredible journey and an honor to serve in various roles, especially as a member of the Big Band, and, of course, to have seen the vision of our Renaissance Theater’s Backstage come to fruition. I smile with every Performing Arts Council (PAC) performance knowing that the cast, dancers, staff and all entertainers are making good use of the facility to support their productions. It brings me tremendous gratification.

Rosellen and I intend to catch up on our travel plans, spend quality time with our eight grandchildren, and enjoy our recently purchased home back east. PebbleCreek will remain our main residence.

I am not hanging up my instruments as yet, but will continue performing on a limited basis outside and perhaps occasionally inside PebbleCreek.

I wish all of you the joy that I have experienced through the years and continued success in all your endeavors. To my friends, thank you for creating an album of fond memories that will be cherished by me forever.

Gratefully,

Jeff