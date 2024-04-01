PebbleCreek Invades Mardi Gras

Nicki Forbes-Robinson

Eight PebbleCreekers spent five days enjoying all that New Orleans Mardi Gras has to offer: two parades (collecting hundreds of beads), Café du Monde, shops in the French Quarter, a swamp tour, the Tabasco Factory, a float manufacturing factory, brunch at The Court of Two Sisters, and enjoying local (and spicy) cuisine at every stop. We toured with an awesome ‘Director of Fun,’ David Fish from Free Spirit Travel. A surprise highlight was taking the bus through Frankie’s Drive Through Daiquiri where we were provided with Jell-o shots and a Relax Daiquiri. It was a tight squeeze for the bus, but we made it through. It was an enjoyable, interesting trip. Laissez le bon temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!)