PebbleCreek Breast Cancer Group to Meet in December

Jennifer Smith, Facilitator

Due to the oftentimes hectic holiday season, the Breast Cancer Discussion Group will not meet in November, but in early December. In keeping with our typical meeting day and time, the group will gather Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. We will have PebbleCreek residents Dr. Rich Shildt, retired oncologist, and his wife Kitty, a registered dietician, in attendance. Please come with your questions! Our group is blessed to have them, they are both a wealth of knowledge. After the meeting we will go for lunch at the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant. It is always wonderful to reconnect and share updates and laughs.

Please reach out if you or another resident you know has pending treatment. A special gift may be waiting! The PebbleCreek Sewing Club partners with us and lovingly sews pillows that we would like to give you. The pillows provide comfort following surgery or reconstruction. If you want to chat, receive a pillow, or get more information, do not hesitate to call facilitator Jennifer Smith by text or phone message: 602-618-1203 or [email protected].