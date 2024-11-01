Bocce Ball Winter League Starting

Kim Jacobs

Our Fall Bocce season was a short one—ending after eight weeks, on Nov. 8. It hasn’t been much of a ‘cooler’ fall season this year with the record-breaking triple–digit heat days. We canceled one week of play to ensure our members remained safe.

A free CPR and AED training was provided to all bocce members who were interested on Oct. 28, and we had a great turnout. It is nice that the HOA installed AED machines at all sport courts within PebbleCreek, and of course it’s great that we have numerous residents who know how to use the machines. Knowledge saves lives!

The 15-week Winter league starts immediately, during the week of Nov. 11, and ends the week of March 14, 2025—with a couple weeks of ‘no play’ due to the holidays (Nov. 25 through 30 and Dec. 23 through Jan. 4).

Leagues for Winter are as follows:

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 9:30 a.m.

If you have any questions about joining the PebbleCreek Bocce Ball Club, league play, etc., please contact President Tom Bose at [email protected] or by phone at 602-478-8747.