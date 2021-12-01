Karen Giles

The holiday season has started, and the PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest is here to take the stress out of holiday shopping! There are no shortages due to supply chain issues with shipping containers stuck in the ocean or waiting in ports to unload! Amazing, one-of-a-kind artwork is ready to take home on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Creative Arts Center in Tuscany Falls.

PebbleCreek has so many amazing, talented artists living right here, and 68 of these artists will be selling their artwork at Holiday Fest. With so many beautiful items, you are sure to find the perfect gift for all those hard-to-buy-for people on your holiday shopping list.

The entire Tuscany Falls Creative Arts Center will be transformed into a shopping wonderland. There will be beautiful jewelry, fused glass, pottery, ceramics, woodworking, fiber arts, paintings, gourds, and so much more. You will find the perfect hostess gifts for all the holiday parties you will be attending, beautiful jewelry for that someone special, stunning decor items to dress up your home for holiday visitors, and comfy afghans and quilts to keep you warm on chilly desert nights, plus many more beautiful items.

Come and check out the amazing items. Please remember, only cash or checks are accepted at the PebbleCreek Artists’ Holiday Fest. If paying by check, please be sure to bring multiple checks, as you need to pay in each room. There is no general checkout area. See you Dec. 4 at the Creative Arts Center!