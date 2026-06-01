PebbleCreek 50’s Team Win Championship

American League: Osaic Wealth managed by Craig Hauger National League: West Valley Golf Cars managed by Leonard Maitland American League: Osaic Wealth managed by Craig Hauger PebbleCreek 50’s Championship Team, front row (L-R): Joe Pollock, Brian Nelson, Tom Williams, Kurt Fischer, Mike Behrendt; back row (L-R): Randy Prinz, Bill Britt, Steve Manns, Scott Flynn (manager), Mike Comstock (manager), Mike Huber, Mark Turner, Carl Bayes, Scott Norris, Craig Hauger (coach), Rod Ellison (coach).

Fred Dresser and Scott Flynn

The PebbleCreek Men’s 50’s softball team took their talents to Prescott in early May to compete against some of the best teams in Arizona. Last year was the first time they played in Prescott and it didn’t go well for them, as evidenced by their record of one win and four losses.

With a record of one win and four losses in last year’s tournament, nobody expected much from the team from PebbleCreek. They were wrong! This team was motivated to play in Prescott again and prove that we were better than what our record was last year.

This tournament is loaded with some of the top teams in the state and they were considered heavy underdogs. The PC 50’s is a team that plays two tournaments a year. The teams they were up against are seasoned teams that play tournaments all year round. They were confident that they would do better than last year but who knew what was about to happen.

Day One:

Game One: PC 50’s win game one against the Payson Cougars by a score of 18 to 15.

Game Two: This game saw the PC 50’s take on a team called Loan Stars. The Loan Stars beat the PC 50’s handily last year. Now comes 2026 and the PC 50’s beat the Loan Stars by a score of 24-23.

Game Three: This was a back-and-forth game against a team called Copperstate. When the dust settled, the PC 50’s came out on top with a 19-18 win.

Day Two:

After day one’s three wins, the PC 50’s still needed two wins to win the championship. This was still an uphill climb as they would have to beat the best team (Lokahi) in the state to do it.

Game Four: Game four was once again against Loan Stars. The PC 50’s took care of business by posting a 25 to 13 win over the Loan Stars.

Game Five: The PC 50’s would have to face team Lokahi. This team won the Winter Worlds last year, which is the equivalent to the state championship. The PC 50’s were not given much of a chance. Lokahi defeated the PC 50’s by a score of 18 to 3 last year. This was a David vs Goliath moment for the PC 50’s. Our PC 50’s team left it all on the field and when it was all said and done, our PC 50’s walked off the field with an 18 to 11 win and the tournament championship. This was a shocker to the Arizona senior softball community. What a tournament!

This was a moment in PC Softball that will never be forgotten.

Congratulations to the PC 50’s and their fans!