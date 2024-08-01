PCSSA Travels to Pinetop

Fred Dresser

Everyone in PebbleCreek is aware of our softball league (PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association, PCSSA). What you probably didn’t know is that each year the PCSSA has teams that travel to Pinetop, Ariz., to participate in tournament games.

One such team known as the PebbleCreek 60’s team traveled to Pinetop again this year to play in the Old School Softball Tournament on June 14 through 16.

The team, Questar Financial, is sponsored and coached by Craig Hauger and Scott Flynn. PebbleCreek has been sending teams to Pinetop every year for the past 20 years, with championships in multiple years. This year the Questar Team won four games and lost two, and finished in third place.

Coach Craig Hauger commented, “I have been participating in this event for 17 years now, and it’s still as exciting today as it was 17 years ago. Bringing these quality players together every year and seeing the team spirit is incredible! I always tell the players this tournament is 51% trying to win, and 49% enjoying the camaraderie with teammates, spouses, families, and friends.”

Not only do these players along with their spouses, families, and friends enjoy the friendships, they also make a substantial donation to the food pantry in Pinetop every year.