PCMGA Sponsors Pizza Party for PebbleCreek Golf Grounds Crew

Howie Tiger

On May 3 the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) held a pizza party for the golf grounds crew at Sunrise Park in Eagle’s Nest. This is an event where members of the PCMGA board get a chance to meet and share some pizza with the men and women who take such good care of our Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls courses.

This get-together is one way to show our appreciation for the terrific jobs they do. We met the folks who cut the greens in the dark, rake the bunkers, mow the fairways and rough, cut new golf holes each day, and all others who generally maintain our golf courses. These folks show up at 5 a.m. in all sorts of weather conditions and deal with frost delays and 110+ temperatures. Most usually finish around 1 p.m., which allows many to spend their afternoons with their family.

Over 45 members of the golf grounds crew, as well as Director of Golf John McCahan and Superintendents Joe Miller and John Fornes socialized with several PCMGA board members. Thirty pizzas were delivered along with sodas and brownies. The crew appreciated the feast as well as the leftovers. One crew member, who had a newborn at home, said, “My wife is going to be so pleased that I am bringing home dinner tonight!”

The board members who attended included John Abercrombie, Jack Stipp, Kurt Eleam, Scott Giles, Clint Hull, and Dick Ruder.