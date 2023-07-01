Hiking the Sonoran Loop

Lynn Warren

The White Tank Mountains, just west of PebbleCreek, put on quite a colorful show this spring with lots of brittlebush, poppies, and other wildflowers, followed by outstanding saguaros in bloom. This Maricopa County regional park is a convenient treasure offering an impressive variety of terrain, scenery, and trails for PC hikers who hike there frequently. On May 29, seven summer hikers followed the main road all the way to the end to hike the Sonoran Loop (Competitive Loop). This loop can be hiked in either clockwise or counterclockwise direction, in essence providing a two-for-one option since each direction provides a different scenic experience. For this hike, the group chose clockwise and stopped a short distance off the main trail, roughly halfway, for a lunch break at an impressive dry waterfall. The hiking club offers hikes appropriate for most levels of fitness; join the club and enjoy the Arizona outdoors with a great group of people. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.