Happy Anniversary: Debbie and Ron Baron of Unit 44 Celebrate Their 50th!

Jean Harris

Congratulations to Unit 44’s Debbie and Ron Baron, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 16, 2025. With their son PJ Baron officiating and their daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Mike Cioffi, in attendance, the happy couple renewed their vows in front of some of their closest friends and family. PebbleCreek wedding coordinator Crystal Thomas helped to create a beautiful atmosphere, starting with the renewal of vows in front of the Eagle’s Nest restaurant lawn overlooking the fountains and ending with a gorgeously decorated Chianti Room at Tuscany Falls. Friends and family shared deliciously plated meals and then danced the night away to a dynamic, fun DJ Brian Starr who got the crowd united in celebrating the love and joy of the night. Well done, Debbie and Ron!