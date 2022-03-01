PCL9GA Participates in Arizona Medallion Tournament

Cindy Hurst

On Jan. 14, the Lady Niners sent three two-person teams to the 2022 State Medallion Club 9-Hole Team Tournament. This annual tournament was sponsored by the Arizona Golf Association. It was held at the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes, Ariz. Members representing the PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCL9GA) were Alberta Hohn, Char Morrow, Linda Adams, Tina Stepzinski, Jeanette Ammons, and Pat West. Congratulations go to the team of Jeanette Ammons and Pat West for placing second in flight two. A big shout-out goes to all team members for their participation!