Ellie Daly

On Feb. 2, 18 PebbleCreek singles dined at Rosati‘s pizza and Italian food restaurant, which is noted for some of the best pizza in town. There were some initial service issues at the restaurant, but by the end of the night, a good meal was definitely enjoyed by all. The PebbleCreek singles dine out the first Sunday of each month after our meeting and try new restaurants in the area. We enjoy great camaraderie, laughter, and usually great food. Join the singles and have the same fun.