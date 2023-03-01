PC Players Presents “Murdered to Death”

You can laugh aloud just imagining these characters in action—as they all will be in Murdered to Death, directed by Judi Blankenship and presented by the PebbleCreek Players, Wednesday March 8 through Saturday, March 11 in the Renaissance Theater at 7 p.m.

This show entertains with a clever “who-dun-it” that will keep you guessing (Was it the butler?) while you are laughing at the ridiculous goings-on. Written by Peter Gordon as a spoof of the stereotypical Agatha Christie mysteries, this one includes them all: the rich lady of the house and her niece; the butler of course; the stuffy English colonel and his wife; a shady art dealer and his moll; the bumbling police inspector and his sidekick; and the well-meaning sleuth who seems to attract murder wherever she goes.

The big question is this: will the murderer be found before the audience dies laughing? This is one play you must see. Tickets are $16.50 and on sale online now. Go to pebblecreekhoa.org, then to Things to Do and scroll down to Ticket Sales. Choose your date and seat and relax. You’re in for some grand old-fashioned entertainment!