PC Hiking Club Diary – October 2026

Hiking Coyote Buttes South

Lynn Warren

You may be familiar with the iconic “Wave” attraction in northern Arizona which is the envy of many hikers, but have you heard of Coyote Buttes South? Actually, the “Wave” is technically Coyote Buttes North and Coyote Buttes South is somewhat like a stepsister attraction just a couple of miles south, but considered by many to be just as beautiful and more varied. This area requires a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) permit but these are generally easier to get than permits for the Wave, but the area is more difficult to access since it is a two-hour drive from Kanab, Utah, with challenging road conditions for the last few miles (4WDR and high clearance). In August, five “B” hikers headed north to Kanab to escape the Phoenix summer temperatures and thoroughly enjoyed a day of hiking in the impressive, scenic rock formations of Coyote Buttes South. The club enjoys hikes all around the valley and occasionally undertakes change-of-scenery outings such as this; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

PC Hiker Reaches Important Milestone

Lynn Warren

A famous proverb indicates that a journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step. Well, this definitely applies in Mary’s case. Although a new member of the hiking club, and probably the youngest, she doesn’t try to use her age as an advantage when hiking with members many years older and has quickly established herself as an integral and capable member of the club. Mary is a California transplant, giving up a marketing career in the more temperate environment of San Diego for the Arizona desert. Although technically a “rookie” but well on her way to be “rookie of the year,” Mary has quickly established herself as a very strong hiker and on Sept. 4, reached the first of what will likely be many milestones. The club offers hikes six days a week all around the valley and offers interesting hikes for almost every fitness level. Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

Summer Hiking in Estrella Mountain Regional Park

Lynn Warren

You know it is going to be a hot hike when the temperature at the trailhead at 6 a.m. is 90 degrees. Even though the club continues to hike during summer, safety is of utmost concern and hikes are shorter and relatively close to PebbleCreek, and hikers take ample amounts of water and electrolytes; for shorter hikes, hikers are back at PebbleCreek by 9:30 or 10 a.m. August 24 was no exception since it was another hot, humid morning so five “B” hikers completed a shorter 5-mile version of the Competitive Loop, a familiar but yet scenic hike within Estrella Mountain Regional Park (EMRP) just a few miles south of PebbleCreek. Why not join the club and experience great exercise such as this with a fun group of people; visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.

Sunrise in the White Tanks

Kay Thomas

The PebbleCreek Hiking Club enjoyed an early morning hike in the nearby White Tanks Regional Park. The monsoon season clouds and early sunrise made for a beautiful view! We welcome new members year round; information is available at pchikers.org. Pictured are: Dana Thomas, Dennis Zigmunt, Mary Hill, Jim Gillespie, Lisa Ware, and Dave Schuldt. Photo by Kay Thomas.