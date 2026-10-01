Golfers Converge for Competitive Skins Match

Team B: Scott Atwater, Peter Rossick, Peter Kirby, Tom Booth Team C: Keith Anolick, Bob Brett, John Howell, Joseph Oliver Team A: Chuck Busker, Gregory Ray, Robert Salzmann, Richard Spampinato

Mike Adkins

The fairways of the Tuscany Falls East Course were alive with anticipation on Aug. 13 as the PebbleCreek Men’s Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCM9GA) hosted its highly anticipated “Skins within a Foursome” event. The tournament drew a fantastic turnout, with 56 participants forming 14 competitive foursomes to test their mettle on the challenging desert track.

The event, meticulously organized by pairing coordinators Bill Lansing and Ray Clements, saw a seamless transition from the practice green to the first tee. Lansing and Clements were instrumental in ensuring balanced groupings, which fostered a friendly yet highly spirited atmosphere throughout the day. Under clear Arizona skies, golfers navigated the strategic bunkers and undulating greens of the East Course, with the “Skins” format ensuring that every single hole held high stakes. In this format, the lowest score on each hole—provided it is unique—secures the skin, creating an environment where a single stellar shot can dramatically shift the leaderboard.

As the final groups completed their rounds, the energy shifted from the course to the Westwind Tavern. Players gathered for a well-deserved breakfast, swapping stories of remarkable recovery shots, near-miss putts, and the inevitable “if only” moments that define a day on the links.

The highlight of the gathering was the formal recognition of the day’s winners. With 14 foursomes vying for glory, the competition was fierce. Each skin winner was acknowledged for their precision and composure under pressure, marking a triumphant end to the morning. As the PCM9GA members departed, the conversation already turned toward the next outing, cementing the August 13 event as a standout highlight in the club’s seasonal calendar.

Top Skins Winners Include: John Craven, Matt Jungels, Trevor Ballinger, Mike Branham, Dave Golden, Ray Bender, Joseph Oliver, Joseph Scarnato, Peter Rossick, Tom Booth, Bill Fenster, Chuck Busker, Richard Spampinato, and Erv Stein.