Cindy Hurst

On Feb. 8, the Lady Niners hosted their Member-Guest Tournament. The theme of this year’s event was Paris in Swing Time. Fellow PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCL9GA) members invited their favorite golfing friend to partner with them. Golfing friends included sisters, daughters, friends from other clubs, and PebbleCreek Ladies 18-Hole Golf Association members. The game played was two net best balls and consisted of four-lady teams with two members and two guests.

The Tuscany Falls East front nine first-place team was Betty Thompson, Hattie Mulcahy, Lynn Havens, and Bev Clinton. Closest to the pin on hole number 4 was Cindy Tollefson.

The Tuscany Falls East back nine first-place team was Dianne Witte, LuAnn Lesley, Suzanne Butler, and Monica Rehkemper. Closest to the pin on hole number 17 was Sherry Trefz.

The Tuscany Falls West back nine first-place team was Jan Chambers, Heidi Linngren, Lori Dougherty, and Susan Dapper. Closest to the pin on hole number 12 was Jan Chambers.

Along with a great day of golf, participants were treated to a French-style lunch and dessert in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Raffle items, player gifts, and performance prizes topped off the event. PCL9GA would like to thank the many hole sponsors for their support of this event.

A special thank you to co-chairs Lorene Greer and Suzanne Butler for all their hard work in organizing this fun-filled day of golf and friendship.