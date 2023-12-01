Our Residents Did It Again!

Suzanne Butler, Publicity

Thank you, thank you, thank you! Through the generosity of our PebbleCreek (PC) community, the 27th Annual PebbleCreek Home & Garden Tour raised $15,500 for the City of Goodyear “Shop with a Cop” program. A record for this event!

Special thanks to our homeowners who graciously opened their homes and beautiful outdoor areas. This year’s homeowners were Dan and Sheri Bovee, Ron Flathers, Michael and Barbara Slaughter, Aaron and Sheri Spirek, Kevin Robe and Peggy Coon, and Drs. Dan and Katie Croy. Each home was amazing; some featuring various collections, exquisite contemporary décor, unbelievable gardens and landscape areas, spectacular pools, and hand painted perimeter walls. Who knew PebbleCreek had so many garden enthusiasts and talented artists. Truly all a site to behold.

And many thanks to our 85-plus volunteers, our hosts and hostesses who greeted and directed Tour participants through the homes. Goodyear Police Chief Santiago “Jimmy” Rodriguez met with all homeowners and volunteers prior to the tour and expressed his appreciation for everything our community does for this annual event.

Ticket sales this year were amazing, thanks in large part to the cooperation and assistance of the PebbleCreek Activities Office staff. This office does more for PC than most residents know. Thank you! And thanks to several PC residents who made personal donations to the Shop with a Cop program. It’s amazing to see the generosity of our PC neighbors.

Thanks also to Brian Day, owner of BDM Printing, for printing the program tickets and to Mary Couzens, Realty One Group, for donating the printing cost. This support allows all money raised to go directly to the Shop with a Cop program.

The Home Tour Committee is a very small group of PC residents. They are Wally Campbell, Founder and Coordinator for the Tour; Charlotte Krause, Volunteers; Barbara Hockert, Home Selections; Suzanne Butler, Publicity & Graphics; and Janet Duke, Ticket Sales.

The Home Tour Committee will present the check to the Goodyear Police, Shop with a Cop Program on Dec. 2. Many deserving children will be there for breakfast and an opportunity to chat with “Santa.” Each child will be escorted by Goodyear Police officers for a special shopping trip; something they rarely have a chance to do.

If you didn’t make this year’s Home Tour but would like to support the Shop with a Cop program, you may still donate by sending your check payable to City of Goodyear, (with “Shop with a Cop” noted in Memo section) to Janet Duke at 16247 W. Indianola Ave., Goodyear, AZ 85395. If you would be interested in having your home on the Home Tour next year, please contact Barbara Hockert at 303-550-9790.