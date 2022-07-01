Our New Journey

Jack Biggs

Jane Cook and Jack Biggs were married on April 23 at the Church at Litchfield Park, followed by a private reception held in the Chianti Room in Tuscany. Two hundred and five friends and family were in attendance for the wedding. Between the two, they have three sons, one daughter, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Jack met Jane when Jane’s son bought the house next door to Jack in Freeland, Md., roughly 11 years ago. Both were widows.

Jane invited Jack to a cookout at her son’s house. After the cookout Jack returned to his house, put the top down on his Corvette convertible and returned next door to ask Jane if she would like to go for a ride. She said “absolutely!” They have enjoyed riding together ever since.

Jane has been living in PebbleCreek for 28 years. Jack has been visiting her during the winter, and Jane has been visiting Jack during the summer for the past 10 years.

In December of 2020 Jane made Jack an offer he couldn’t refuse, so he sold his home of 43 years and moved to PebbleCreek full time beginning in February of 2021.

Jack spent four years in the USAF, served the state of Maryland as a state trooper for 25 years, retiring as a first lieutenant. He then became a project manager for Motorola, Inc. for 15 years when he retired again in 1998. In 2006 Jack was elected to Grand Master, COO of the Masonic fraternity in Maryland for two years.

Jane retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Baltimore, Md., as office manager for Home Care Hospice.

They still enjoy riding in Jack’s Corvette; he has a newer one now. In addition, they enjoy the many events and friends they have made in PebbleCreek.