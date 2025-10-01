News from the PebbleCreek Shalom Club

Ronnie Levine

One of our most popular events was a visit to the Goodyear Amazon facility in August. Everyone was impressed with how efficiently everything functioned. Members also enjoyed a Happy Hour event at Bella Luna Restaurant, as well as men’s and ladies’ luncheons at the Windward Tavern. We are really looking forward to the Best of Phoenix Bus Tour in November.

Yom Kippur services led by Rabbi Jeffrey Lipschultz will be held at PebbleCreek in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom. Kol Nidre services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. Yom Kippur day, Thursday, Oct. 2, services will begin at 9 a.m. Please see the additional article in this publication.

The Shalom Club is open to all residents of PebbleCreek. The purpose of the club is to enhance friendships and provide members with opportunities to participate in social, educational, and religious activities. Activities and events may focus on Jewish heritage, celebrations, and issues. For more information, please contact membership chair Barb Peskin at 623–242-7955.