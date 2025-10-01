Camera Club Photo of the Month

The photo of the month for September is a dramatic capture by club member Lynn Warren of an early morning sunrise in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park, just a short drive northwest of PebbleCreek. The photo was taken in early August from the Mule Deer Trail while on a hike from the library to the popular Waterfall area. One benefit of having monsoon clouds early in the day is an occasional impressive sunrise such as this one, but the window of opportunity is short since the lighting lasts only a few minutes at best. This particular picture was taken with Lynn’s pocket camera at 6:01 a.m. and the crepuscular rays and iconic saguaros lead the eye into the picture. For information about the Camera Club, visit the club website at pebblecreekcameraclub.com or email Keith Cunningham at khcunning@hotmail.com.