Microchips and GPS Trackers Are Great—But They Won’t Protect Your Pet

Sue Ann Olsavicky

Most of us would do just about anything to keep our pets safe. Microchips and GPS trackers are excellent tools, but every pet owner should understand one important distinction: They can help you find a lost pet. They cannot keep your pet safe. That protection still depends on us.

Our Backyards Aren’t Predator-Proof

Here in the desert, coyotes are our neighbors too. They are intelligent, athletic predators that have adapted remarkably well to living around people.

A six-foot masonry wall may make your backyard feel secure, but it is not coyote-proof. Coyotes can scale walls and fences many homeowners assume are too high for them.

Wrought-iron fencing presents additional risks. A small dog approaching a coyote through the fence can be extremely vulnerable. Coyotes may also hunt cooperatively, so larger dogs should not be assumed safe simply because they’re behind a fence.

A fenced backyard is not the same as a supervised backyard.

When your dog goes outside, go outside too. Stay close and pay attention. Away from home, dogs should be leashed or closely supervised while off lead inside a secure dog park.

What About Cats?

Pet cats are safest indoors. For fresh air and sunshine, use a securely enclosed stroller, carrier, or other completely enclosed space.

Even leash-trained cats can escape from harnesses. Their flexible bodies allow them to back out surprisingly quickly, particularly when frightened.

A bird, rabbit, unfamiliar animal, or sudden noise can also trigger a cat’s instinct to chase or flee. Most cats cannot be relied upon to stop and return when called once instinct takes over.

Microchip, GPS—or Both?

A microchip provides permanent identification. If your lost pet is found and scanned, current registration information can help get your pet home. A microchip does not track your pet’s location.

A GPS tracker may help you quickly locate a pet that accidentally escapes through a door or gate.

But GPS isn’t protection. It cannot stop a coyote, prevent a car from hitting your pet, or stop someone from picking up your animal and deciding they have “rescued” a stray. A GPS collar can also be lost or removed.

Best case, GPS helps you reach your pet before something bad happens. Sadly, sometimes it may only help locate a discarded collar or your pet’s remains and provide closure.

Technology Is the Backup—You Are the Protection

A microchip says, “If someone finds me, help me get home.” A GPS tracker says, “If I get away, this may help you find me.” Neither says, “I am safe.”

Microchip your pets, keep registrations current, and consider GPS. They’re valuable backup tools. But our pets’ most important safety system is still the person who loves them.

The goal isn’t simply to find our pets after they become lost. The goal is to keep them from becoming lost—or becoming victims—in the first place.