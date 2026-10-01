Creative Creekers Open House

Bev Buck

Looking for something unique, creative, and made with care? Join us for our 4th Annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 9.

We are a group of PebbleCreek women who came together four years ago to celebrate and support the creative talents of women in our community. Each year we showcase new items and guest artists, so there’s always something new and exciting. Members of Creative Creekers include Sherry Wainwright, Viki Nickels, Pat Hacker, Bev Buck, Marianne Roberts, Debra Stephens, and our featured artist of the year, Kathy Sork.

Everyone is welcome. Come discover something special, meet the women behind the art, and celebrate the creativity that helps make PebbleCreek such a unique community.

Also, in an effort to further support women, Creative Creekers will be donating a portion of our proceeds to the Women’s Giving Circle, another group of dedicated women who support underserved women’s causes.

Creative Creekers Holiday Open House

Sunday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

16742 W. Cypress St. (Tuscany side)