Men’s Second Annual Tennis Doubles Championships Crowns New Champions

Vikki Constable, 2023-24 Tennis Club Tournament Director

The PebbleCreek Tennis Club hosted the Men’s Doubles Championship for the second year in November 2024. The men’s tournament spanned over five mornings of play, with the fittest, the strongest, using their wits and mind (throw in a confused scratch your head, “what score is it?”) competing for the championship at the Tuscany Falls Courts.

The committee consisting of David Frederick, Charlie Reinert, Troney Hutchins, Ken Minichiello, and Tournament Director Vikki Constable returned to organize two categories of play: Division A Round Robin format with 5 teams at 4.0 caliber; Division B, 3.5 caliber, an eight team, 4 bracket format with a double elimination round, guaranteeing all players two rounds of play.

The Men’s Drop-In was not included this year, as the participation was limited. The tournament looks forward to their return in 2025.

Winners were announced by Club President Mike Stepien on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 after the completion of their division.

An interesting two–hour–plus match with keeping score occurred not once but twice to 4.0 semifinalists Troney Hutchins and Eric Rohlman, as they defeated Randy Welsh and Rick Camozzi in a 10–point tiebreaker third set to determine the match. Dave Frederick came to their aid to announce the score after each point during the laborious tiebreaker.

Eric and Troney asked to be scorekeepers for next year’s event, but the committee politely declined.

Prizes were awarded to the champion and the finalists, with snacks provided per day.

Look for a bigger and better tournament to be held in March 2025. The dates are unknown at this time, with incoming 2025-26 Tournament Director Carrie Ingersoll announcing the dates in January 2025.

The finalists are:

Division A Champion: Dave Kersey/Randy Planck beat Dave Henry/Greg Fisher.

Division B Champion: Charlie Reinert/Mike Getz beat Steve Farley/Jay Hayden.

The Tennis Club thanks and congratulates the committee and the participating members for a fine tournament.