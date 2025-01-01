Lady Niners Golf League

PebbleCreek 9- and 18-hole ladies enjoying lunch at Sunrise Park PebbleCreek 9- and 18-hole ladies enjoying lunch at Sunrise Park

The new golf season is off to a great start. The field is full with a waiting list every week.

Our kickoff week had a great theme of Wild About Golf. Lots of wild animals were on the course! November 26 was our Hometown Pride game combining both the 9- and the 18–hole ladies. This has become a tradition that both groups enjoy. The holiday tournament was a real hit with the theme of ugly sweaters. There were lots of interesting sweaters that were removed before play because the temperature reached 80 degrees. Don’t worry, everyone had cute T-shirts underneath.