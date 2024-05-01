Member-Member Tournament and PCL9GA Senior Legacy and Club Championship Winners

Tuscany Falls West Front First Place Winners, left to right: Kathy Foord and Barb Oonk Member-Member Tournament Organizers Susan Lickman and Patti Hedgspeth New members Natalie Wagoner and Sherri Hunter New member Corey Perry PCL9GA Club Championship First Flight Winner: Tina Stepzinski

Joan Smith, PCL9GA Publicity Co-Chair

On March 5 the Lady Niners paired up to play in a 2-Lady Scramble in the annual PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association (PCL9GA) Member-Member Tournament. Pay-outs were all the way to 11th place, with a full roster of Lady Niners on Tuscany Falls East and West courses. All 11 flight winners will be featured on the PCL9GA bulletin board at Eagle’s Nest.

The Senior Legacy Tournament was played on Feb. 20 and 27 on Eagle’s Nest front and back, and nearly 50 intrepid ‘seasoned’ Niner ladies played in ‘changeable’ spring weather conditions. On March 26 the winners of the annual Senior Legacy Tournament were announced—drum roll, please: Senior Legacy Champion: Bonnie Bruce; Senior Legacy Low Net Winner: Mary Lynne Carson; Winner in the First Flight: Nancy Hernandez; Winner in the Second Flight: Janis Korba; Winner in the Third Flight: Linda Adams; and Winner in the Fourth Flight: Peggy Taylor.

The Club Championship Tournament was played on March 12 and 19 on Eagle’s Nest front and back. On March 26 the 2024 Club Champion was announced—another drum roll, please! The 2024 PCL9GA Club Champion was Rhonda King, Low Net Winner was Della Domingo, First Flight Winner was Tina Stepzinski, Second Flight Winner was Cherri Baxter; Third Flight Winner was Suzanne Butler; and Fourth Flight Winner was Pat Kaer. Congratulations to all.

Membership in PCL9GA continues to increase with the addition of three new members, and we welcome Natalie Wagoner, Sherri Hunter, and Corey Perry.

If you would like to join the PebbleCreek Ladies Nine-Hole Golf Association, new member applications are available online at pcl9ga.org. You can also contact New Member Co-Chairs Lori Doughtery at 425-318-0172 and Toni Steward at 907-953-2336.