Mar-TEE-nis & Mistletoe

Carole Schumacher

Co-Chairs Nancy Moore and Teresa Christianson announced the theme for the 2024 PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Red & Green Golf Tournament as “Mar-TEE-nis and Mistletoe.” The annual match play tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8:30 a.m. with the “Red Mar-TEE-nis” versus the “Green Mistletoes” at Tuscany Falls East and West golf courses. The red and green teams will be assigned randomly after the Dec. 3 sign-up deadline.

This annual tournament supports the New Life Center (NLC) in Goodyear, one of the largest violence shelters in the country. The New Life Center believes that every family has the right to live free from violence. New Life Center serves more than 1,000 children and adults annually through an emergency shelter and outreach support programs. More than 70% of the New Life Center’s shelter population is children. NLC supports survivors of human trafficking by providing comprehensive residential services—if needed—as well as rent subsidies and even temporary stays at hotels depending on the needs and safety of the survivor. Go to newlifectr.org for more information.

Participants are encouraged to make donations to the NLC using the Arizona Tax Credit, which provides for a tax credit if you pay Arizona state taxes. Cash donations from nonparticipants are also welcome! Let’s see if we can exceed our $11,000 donation from last year!

Lunch will be served following the tournament at Tuscany Falls Ballroom and the important dollar amount raised to benefit NLC will be announced. Contact Co-Chairs Nancy (541-954-4178) or Teresa (253-961-5970) for any special dietary needs.