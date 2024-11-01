“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” Opens This Month

Laurie Farquhar

Ho! Ho! Ho! The holiday season is fast approaching and that means ShowTime’s production of “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” will be opening soon. Do you have your tickets?

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” takes place on Christmas Eve 1943 in a little hole-in-the-wall radio station in Newark, N.J. The Feddington radio players are preparing for a live broadcast of their version of Charles Dickens classic tale, “A Christmas Carol.” They have invited an aging Broadway star to play the role of Scrooge, but he has never performed on radio before. Plus, he has a devastating secret that threatens to derail the show. Can the radio players overcome the ensuing chaos? Will it be anything like the story written more than 100 years ago?

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” runs six nights from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, with all performances in the Renaissance Theater, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets have been on sale for a couple of weeks but there are still good seats available. To purchase tickets, go to the HOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org. You do not need to log in to the website. Just click on “Things to Do” and then “Ticket Sales.” All seats are $16.50 eac, which includes the service fees. VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

If you need help with your purchase, please call JoAnn Smyth at 623–466-8471.

Come travel back to the days of the Golden Age of Radio and enjoy singers with their amazing harmonies; a foley who makes very creative and fun sound effects using everyday items; and a Christmas story unlike any that you may have heard before. It promises to be a terrific way to start your holiday season here in PebbleCreek.