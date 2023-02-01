LifeLong Learning at PebbleCreek

February Classes in Full Swing

Patricia Ingalls

Several how-to classes during February continue to accept registrations. Still open at press time were classes about visiting museums to best advantage, developing a photo slideshow, researching Scottish ancestors, and the development and use of IQ testing.

All classes are described in detail at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org, including how to register. These classes are held at the LLL Center, on the Eagle’s Nest side, at a cost of $20 per session.

How to Really Enjoy Your Next Museum Visit—Feb. 7 and 14. This sequence of two sessions offers tips on appreciating art and artifacts on display in a museum setting. PC resident Bonnie Brown, past chair of Philadelphia’s docent consortium, among other credentials, leads the classroom “tours.”

Developing a Photo Slideshow—Feb. 15. The many ways to create slideshows range from Lightroom and PowerPoint to more advanced software applications. Professional photographer Adriana Greisman, a PC resident, demonstrates several different approaches, pointing out their pros and cons.

Finding Your Scottish Roots—Feb. 16. Tracing Scottish ancestors becomes easier using extensive, free, online resources, such as church/tax/court/military records and more. Denise Beeson explores the many options available.

Historical Perspectives on IQ Testing—Feb. 28. Who developed the basic framework for IQ testing, and how is it used—or misused—today? James Lamiell, Ph.D. in psychology, and professor emeritus of psychology at Georgetown University, explains.

Speaker Series Resume

Patricia Ingalls

After a hiatus for the holidays, Monday Morning Lectures and Premier Lectures started up again in January and continue through March.

Future lecture offerings are:

Premier Lectures (Fridays at 7 p.m. in Renaissance Theater)

Feb. 24: Setting the Record Straight—The Rosa Parks Story

Spend an evening with Rosa Parks that will help us understand who she was and how her civil-rights activism was a natural outgrowth of her life experience. Becky Stone’s character presentation will illuminate Parks’ role in U.S. history.

March 3: The Speed of Life

In a tale of hope, overcoming obstacles and daring to dream, Brian Shul will tell his compelling story of living fearlessly and embracing opportunities presented each day. Shul was shot down during the Vietnam War and was severely burned upon crashing. He was rescued and miraculously survived.

Premier Lecture tickets are offered at $15 per seat and can be reserved at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org or may be purchased at the door, if seats remain available.

Monday Morning Lectures (at 10 a.m. in Renaissance Theater)

Feb. 6: What Has Happened to News Reporting?

Feb. 13: Growing Goodyear—The Future Is Bright

Feb. 20: Living to Be 100—Lessons from the Blue Zone

Feb. 27: Global Threats Related to Misinformation

March 6: From Civil Rights to Human Rights

March 13: Arizona’s History and Legends

March 20: The Right to Vote in America

Tickets for Monday Morning Lectures are $5 per seat and are purchased at the door. See more information about each lecture at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org.

Longevity Through Socializing

Bill Nee

Psychologist Susan Pinker reveals how in-person, social interactions are not only necessary for human happiness, but also keys to health and longevity. Her research shows that close, personal relationships and face-to-face interactions are important attributes to attain long lives.

PebbleCreek, with its vast number of clubs and activities, is conducive to building those relationships. Have fun, get involved, and while you are at it—live longer.

To view highlights of Pinker’s research in this 16-minute TED Talk, go to TED.com, click “watch” in the header, then “TED Talks,” then in “Search talks” input “The secret to living longer may be your social life,” scroll a little lower, and click on the talk you selected.

LLL Planning Strategically for the Future

Tim Pisarski

The all-volunteer LifeLong Learning (LLL) organization has started a strategic-planning process to help guide it toward meeting the needs of the PebbleCreek community. A committee has been working for the last two months on developing a strategic plan.

Committee members are: Paul Polk (president), Cathy Lindstrom (co-director of marketing and past president), Pam Shea (co-director of volunteers), Ruthette Kennedy (trips team member), Carole Korzilius (co-director of classes), Jeff Edwards (treasurer), Doug Jameson (vice president), Marianne Boechler (co-director of classes), Jill Burnham (co-director of volunteers and past director of lectures), and Tim Pisarski (co-director of marketing).

The committee’s first task was to review and possibly adjust the organization’s mission statement. The newly proposed Mission Statement with Goal is:

LifeLong Learning, an organization of volunteers, serves the PebbleCreek community by offering educational opportunities that expand knowledge and personal horizons in a friendly and neighborly atmosphere. Our goal is to provide programs to entice you to explore new subjects and places.

The next task is to survey the community about its needs, interests, and desires from our organization. Please be on the lookout for the survey during the next month; your input will really help our volunteers serve the community better.

Finally, LLL is looking for more volunteer help. The kind of help needed is varied, and no specific skill set is necessary, other than believing in our mission and goal. The time commitment is also varied, by agreement between you and other LLL volunteers. How would you like to join and help an award-winning, purposeful, mission-driven non-profit right here in PebbleCreek?

If interested, please reach out to one of LLL’s co-directors of volunteers: Pam O’Shea at [email protected] or Jill Burnham at [email protected]