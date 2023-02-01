Celebrate Valentine’s Day with HOT Community Foundation!

Helping Others Together (HOT) Community Foundation

When: Feb. 14, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Tuscany Falls Ballroom, PebbleCreek

The Party with a Purpose is the primary fundraising event of Helping Others Together (HOT) and supports our Sugar Plum Fairies program. Sugar Plum Fairies creates a magical Christmas for struggling children in the West Valley by bringing much needed clothing, hygiene essentials, and food to them and their families. Actor and philanthropic-minded celebrity, RJ Mitte, who played the son of Walter White in Breaking Bad, will be the event’s master of ceremonies. Guests will enjoy a reception and delicious sit-down dinner, followed by a fun evening filled with casino games, a silent and live auction, and dancing.

HOT and RJ share philanthropic ideals. Growing up, RJ saved money each year to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children. Currently, he is a spokesman for people with disabilities. RJ educates and inspires others with cerebral palsy to see the disease not as a weakness but as a place of strength. When RJ heard about HOT’s mission to provide help and hope for struggling children, he gratefully volunteered to emcee HOT’s Party with a Purpose!

What an exciting opportunity to spend an evening with a like-minded celebrity and share time together while having the chance to improve children’s lives in the West Valley.

Register today for HOT’s 2023 Valentine’s Day Party with a Purpose at bit.ly/3X4DdUv.

We look forward to seeing you there!