George Philippon, President, PebbleCreek Circle Français

Attention!

Si vous pouvez lire et être rejoindre Le Cercle Français (The French Circle) ici á PebbleCreek.

We are an HOA sanctioned club. Our members meet twice monthly (first and third Mondays at 1 p.m.) at various members’ homes to meet, greet, and converse in French for two hours. This requires a conversational knowledge of the language.

We have members from France, Belgium, Romania, Canada, and the USA who were raised speaking French. Many others learned the language in school. Topics of conversation depend on the interest of the attendees. Come to enjoy the company and the camaraderie. There are no dues or fees. Bring an appetizer. The host provides wine.

If this is of interest to you, call me, George Philippon, at 860-985-2459 or Yvon Lambert at 909-666-8229.

Hope to meet you at our next reunion.