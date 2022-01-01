Just Married

Peggy Hayner and John Arpan, seasonal residents of Tuscany Falls, were married Nov. 13 at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev. The minister and soloist was Elvis! He crooned “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Love Me Tender,” and, of course, “Viva Las Vegas.” The wedding was a total surprise to family and friends, but after over eight years together, the two decided it was high time to make it legal.

Peggy and John were first introduced by a mutual friend, Julie, at a North Shore Choral Society concert in Glenview, Ill. in 2013, where John and Julie were long-time members (and explains John’s recruitment into the PebbleCreek Singers).

They’ve been partners ever since and purchased a home here in PebbleCreek four years ago to escape Chicago winters and be near John’s son’s family, who live just up the road in Avondale. John is a retired engineer/general manager at Nylok LLC, and Peggy is a newly retired (very newly, as of January!) product manager at legal publisher Wolters Kluwer.