Join The Women’s Giving Circle Heart Walk Team

Daveen Meyers

“Do your heart good and help others,” encourages Jill Burnham, Heart Walk Team Leader. All PebbleCreek residents and friends are invited to join our team. The American Heart Association Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Goodyear Civic Square. Participants can choose to walk one mile or three miles.

While the walk is invigorating and fun visiting with friends, it is also rewarding as we contribute to such a worthy cause. Everyone needs to pay attention to heart health and most of us know someone who is impacted with cardiac issues. Jill shared, “Both my parents were cardiac patients, which gives special meaning to getting involved.” The American Heart Association funds medical research, teaches CPR and basic life support, and promotes healthy habits.

This is the fourth year the women’s service club is leading a team at the Goodyear Heart Walk and we are hoping to continue our growth trend. Willa Kravitz, Ruth Schaffer, and Maureen McCann led the first team in 2022 and raised $750. The second year, The Women’s Giving Circle had 36 participants and raised close to $3,400, and last year we raised about $6,400 with 50 walkers.

To join the team, register by logging onto the club’s website, thewomensgivingcircle.org, click on the link for the Heart Walk, and select ‘Join our team.’ We will meet at the Goodyear sign at 7:45 a.m. for a group picture. The program begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. If you can’t attend, you can make a donation of any amount to the team by also logging on to the website. If you have any questions, contact Jill Burnham at jjteach2@bellsouth.net or 770-826-8640.