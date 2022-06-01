Irish American Club Surpasses the $100,000 Mark in Charitable Giving

Amy Volstromer

Because of you and our sponsors, six Millennium High School seniors received $2,000 each from our successful 13th Annual Irish American Charity Golf Tournament. The college scholarship program has grown over the years. Since 2018, 28 scholarships have been granted to Millennium High School students totaling $34,000. This year’s recipients are Vivian Tran (ASU Computer Science), Taylor Massey (U of A Biology), Kurtis Froyd (NAU Civil Engineering), Elizabeth Alek (ASU Computer Science), Danna Garcia (ASU Nursing), and Brendan Daniels (ASU Mechanical Engineering).

Because of you and our sponsors, this year four nonprofit organizations were chosen to receive $4,000 each: Mission of Mercy, Meals of Joy, All Faith Community Services, and Southwest Lending Closet. Since 2018, our club has supported seven nonprofit organizations including: Mutts on a Mission, Homeless Youth Connection, Meals of Joy, New Life Center, Southwest Lending Closet, All Faith Community Services, and the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix, totaling $66,000.

Because of you and our sponsors, The PebbleCreek Irish American Club surpassed the $100,000 mark in charitable giving! While enjoying the social and educational aspects of the club, an equally important focus for our members is charitable giving.

Because of you and our sponsors, The PebbleCreek Irish American Club continues to help our community thrive and grow!