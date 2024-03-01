“Into the Breeches!” Is a Comedy with a Lot to Say

Carrie Mataraza

PC Players presents Into the Breeches, a engaging comedy about a group of women in Providence, R.I., during WWII who want to keep their local theater performances going despite the fact that the men who usually run the productions are off to the war. They have to convince Mr. Ellsworth, the conservative board president of the Oberon Play House that they are able to put on a show. It’s a real challenge; after all, who would support a bunch of amateur newbie actresses playing Shakespeare’s male roles?

“Mr. Ellsworth, Sir, please say yes. We want to keep the theater going, especially now. We will perform all the parts. We know We Can Do This!” Will Mr. Ellsworth give his consent? Will he support the women as they challenge themselves in all sorts of ways to put on a show?

Into the Breeches will keep you laughing and caring and rooting for their success as the women form a team that is a commentary on the issues of the time; a team that will endear them to their audiences in Providence and to PebbleCreekers, too. This comedy tugs at your heart; you don’t want to miss it.

Tickets are $16.50 and on sale now for 7 p.m. performances in the Renaissance Theater, Wednesday, March 6 through Saturday, March 9. There are still some excellent seats available. Find yours by going to PebbleCreekHOA.org>Things to Do>Tickets. If you need help, please contact Yvonne Rodrigues at 408-202-4325.