Holiday Golf Cart Parade Coming December 12!

Patti Wegehaupt, Holiday Golf Cart Parade Committee

If you are hearing the faint sounds of Christmas bells ringing and soft voices singing, then you (like many of us) are getting in the mood for the holiday season.

The PebbleCreek Holiday Golf Cart Parade is returning soon! This year it’s one big golf cart party on Dec. 12, that will begin in Eagle’s Nest and end at the softball field.

It’s one parade for all PebbleCreek residents to join together in the spirit of holiday fun! Any resident who wants to participate may do so by simply decorating your golf cart in holiday style! Participants are asked to arrive at the area near the Armed Forces Plaza in Eagle’s Nest starting at 2 p.m.to begin the lineup of carts. No registration is required, but you must have a decorated cart to be able to join the parade.

The parade will commence at about 2:30 p.m., winding through Eagle’s Nest and eventually cross over PebbleCreek Pkwy. and into Tuscany Falls on a select route that will end at the softball field. The Golf Cart Parade Committee will provide route maps for the entire parade route. They will be on display in both of the clubhouse’s lobbies, and be on the HOA website. The parade is expected to take about 75 minutes.

We hope that the folks who do not enter a cart in the parade will gather along the parade route to cheer on your neighbors, enjoy all the creativity of the decorated carts, and participate in the festive holiday spirit.

Awards will be presented to the best-decorated golf carts in the parade!

So, if you want to join the fun, simply drive your decorated cart up to the Armed Forces Plaza area on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Eagle’s Nest. You will be issued a number for your cart—that is your place in the line and how the judges will know your cart for the awards.

More details will be shared in future announcements on the Monday-morning PebbleNews and on the HOA website.