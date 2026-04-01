Hole In One – April 2026

Bill Volm Scores His Seventh Career Ace During PCMGA Club Championship

Howie Tiger

On Feb. 26, Bill Volm made a hole-in one on the 12th hole of the Tuscany Falls West course. He did it while playing in the Black-Blue flight of the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) Club Championship. As such, Bill is now qualified to share in the annual PCMGA hole-in-one prize.

The 12th hole was playing approximately 171 yards from the blue tees to a back-middle pin placement (top tier). Bill’s playing partners were Norm Post, Greg Fisher, and Jeff Stroup. Bill hit his 5-hybrid with a high trajectory straight at the flagstick. No one actually saw the ball go in, but Greg thought he heard a “clunk” and Norm thought so too. Upon arrival at the green, Norm checked behind the green and said, “It’s not here, check the hole.” Jeff walked over to the hole and said, “Yes, here it is!” The celebration commenced.

At the time, Bill was tied with Jeff and Greg for low net score. This ace really helped Bill to win the Low Net prize in the Black-Blue flight.

Coincidentally, there might have been what could be called one of the greatest feats of prognostication at PebbleCreek. Just before Bill teed it up, Jeff said, “I think it is time for a hole-in-one, just a feeling.” Oh, what a feeling it was!

This was Bill’s seventh career hole-in-one. He’s had two at PebbleCreek (hole #4 on East and hole #8 at Eagle’s Nest). He made his other four holes-in-one at the Columbia Edgewater CC in Portland, Ore.

Bill was born and raised in Portland, Ore. He graduated with a Business degree from the University of Oregon. He spent his working career in the manufacturing business. He worked his way up from stock room clerk to the president at Kidder Water Skis and King Design. Bill and his wife, Pam, moved to PebbleCreek in 2006

Congrats to Bill on his amazing shot as well as winning the low net prize of Black-Blue flight in the PCMGA Club Championship!

We will always wonder if Jeff headed right to the nearest casino after his prediction came true!

Steven Lee Elliott Makes a Hole-in-One During PCMGA Tourney

Howie Tiger

On Feb. 12, Steven Lee Elliott made a hole-in-one on hole number 3 at Tuscany Falls West. It was the second hole-in-one made during a PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) event so far in the 2026 golf season. As such, Steven now qualifies for the PCMGA annual hole-in-one prize joining Mike Dinan.

The 3rd hole was playing 167 yards from the blue tees to a dead center pin placement. Steven’s playing partners were Terry Wittmus, Rod Summers, and Don Bassett. The tourney format that day was AD/BC with one net score counting from each pair.

In the tourney shotgun start, this team started on hole number 6, so Steven was well warmed up. He hit his 6-iron straight at the flagstick with a medium-high trajectory. One of Steven’s playing partners said, “I think it went in!” Steven said, “No, I don’t think it went in. It probably went past the flagstick, you just can’t see it.”

The foursome arrived at the green about the same time. Steven walked straight to the hole to see if his partner was right. Steven looked into the hole and for sure, his partner was right! Steven retrieved his ball and Terry said, “We need to get a picture.” Terry then proceeded to document this rare event with a pic of Steven retrieving his golf ball. Congrats began!

This was Steven’s second ace in his 50 years playing golf. His first one was on the 8th hole at Eagle’s Nest back in 2023.

Steven was born and raised in Seattle, Wash., and lived there all his life. He spent his working career in his family’s paint contracting business doing both commercial and residential work. He was a longtime member of the Rainier Golf Club in Seattle serving on their Board of Directors for 8 years, including a stretch as president.

He and his wife, Polly, both retired in 2021 and moved to PebbleCreek.

Congrats to Steven on his great shot!

With Mike making an ace in January and Steven making one in February, we wonder if they are setting a trend for monthly holes-in-one. We will see!

Joey Grande Scores His First Ace Ever During PCMGA Club Championship

Howie Tiger

On Feb. 26, Joey Grande made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of Tuscany Falls East course. He did it while playing in the final round of the PCMGA Club Championship. As such, Joey now qualifies for the PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association (PCMGA) annual hole-in-one prize. This was Joey’s first hole-in one in his 30 years playing golf.

The 17th hole was playing approximately 121 yards from the white tees to a front-left pin placement. Joey’s playing partners were Tom Hume, Jerry Treece, and Dan Schmillen. Joey hit a soft 9-iron shot which landed on the left side of the green. His ball rolled to the right and into the hole. All four players saw the ball go in. Initially, Joey was in a state of shock as he had never made a hole-in-one before. He recalls someone yelling, “Holy _ _ _ _!” The celebration began and continued all the way to the hole.

It was somewhat of a déjà vu moment as Jerry Treece was also present when Tom Hume made his first ever ace. And again, in the first round of this tourney, on the 18th hole at Eagle’s Nest, Joey holed out from 171 yards on his second shot for an eagle 2. Coincidentally Jerry was in his foursome then also. We surmise that this eagle in the first round was a preview of coming attractions! Joey is now really convinced that Jerry has some good luck charm abilities.

Joey was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He earned his B.A. in Accounting and Finance at Baruch College in NYC. He spent 42 years with Turner Construction Company, an international firm. He served as Regional Controller of the Northeast region as well as Training Director traveling extensively. He and his wife, Erika, moved to the Phoenix area with Turner in 2006 first in Buckeye, then PebbleCreek a year later. He retired in 2022. Besides golf, his hobbies include astronomy, photography, and drawing.

Joey has served on the PCMGA board for the last three years. First as secretary, then as vice president, and currently as our president.

Congrats to Joey on his first hole-in-one. It will also be interesting to see if more players seek an opportunity to play with Jerry!

Lucky 13 Strikes Again

Amber Rivera

There are golf shots … and then there are golf moments. The kind that float in the air a little longer than physics intended and then settle into the story bank forever.

Sunday, Feb. 8, delivered one of those moments to Jackie Goupil. Jackie was playing with Vera and Dave Ilsley and Rick Bosse, who was filling in for her husband Dean, who was on injured reserve.

It was one of those classic Arizona winter Sundays where the sun warms your face, the air is cool, and couples golf turns into equal parts competition and comedy. The stage was Eagle’s Nest hole number 12, a tempting little par 3 sitting about 110 yards from the red tees. Protected by water and bunkers to the left and nothing but green to the right, this was a distance familiar to Jackie.

The guys teed off first and then politely stepped aside to watch the ladies hit. From their vantage point just off the tee box, they had the perfect view of the green.

Jackie pulled out her favorite club for that distance … a trusty Callaway 13-wood. Her swing felt smooth and the contact felt pure. Jackie watched her ball climb into the beautiful Arizona sky and head straight toward the pin. The guys were watching the whole thing unfold, and from where they stood they could see the ball land just behind the flag … and then start creeping forward.

Rolling. Still rolling. Still rolling … and then … gone.

From where Jackie stood on the tee box, she couldn’t quite tell if it dropped in the hole or just disappeared behind the flagstick. Golf has a funny way of making you suspicious of good things. So, she waited until getting to the green before she let herself believe in that magic moment.

Sure enough, the ball was in the cup for a hole-in-one. And the best part? She had just made a birdie on the previous hole, which means she followed the birdie up with an eagle. Not a bad little two-hole stretch.

For those keeping track, that ace is number seven for Jackie. And here’s the quirky stat: all but one of them have been with that Callaway 13-wood. Even more curious, six of those aces have happened on a Sunday, proving that maybe the number 13 isn’t unlucky after all. In fact, when that club shows up on a Sunday, it might be the luckiest club in her bag.

The game of the day was one gross and one net, and the team posted a solid –16. As for Jackie, the ace helped propel her to a 77, her best score ever on Eagle’s Nest. Not a bad way to spend a glorious Sunday.

Congratulations, Jackie, on another great shot and a memorable round!

Joe Little Scores His Sixth Career Ace at Eagle’s Nest

Howie Tiger

On Feb. 25, Joe Little made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of the Eagle’s Nest course. He did it while playing with his regular golf group, Los Caballeros. This was Joe’s sixth hole-in-one in his 46-year golf career.

The 17th hole was playing approximately 132 yards from the white tees to a back left pin placement. Joe’s playing partners included Jan Cralle, Stan Smith, and Scott Gray. Joe hit his 7-iron with a high trajectory straight at the flagstick. His ball took two bounces and went right into the hole. Jan was the first to react and called out, “It’s in the hole!” The entire foursome saw it go in and the celebration began.

Joe has been on a roll lately as he made his fifth hole-in-one just a few months ago on Dec. 8, 2025. His playing partners then included Dale Smith, Gregg Clymer, and Mike Staples. That one came on the fourth hole on the Tuscany Falls East course. He hit his 5-hybrid 149 yards to a back pin. None of the foursome saw it go in as their view was blocked by the front sand trap.

His first two holes-in-one came on the same hole (#6 at Rawiga CC in Seville, Ohio). His third and fourth also came on the same hole (13th hole, Tuscany Falls East). As a point of interest, his wife, Kay, also made her two holes-in-one on the same hole (#12 at Eagle’s Nest).

Joe was born in St. Louis, Mo., and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo. He attended South East Missouri State University. Joe spent his 42-year career working for Bridgestone/Firestone Tire Company in several positions. Joe and Kay moved from Wadsworth, Ohio, to PebbleCreek in 2004.

Congrats on this terrific shot! Maybe Joe and Kay will start getting three holes-in-one on the same hole!

Mary Pat Burson Scores a Jackpot Hole-in-One During Vintage Vegas Tournament

Amber Rivera

Sometimes the golf gods decide to deal a perfect hand.

During the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) Member-Member “Vintage Vegas” Tournament, Mary Pat Burson hit the ultimate jackpot with a hole-in-one on hole number 5 at Tuscany Falls West. Mary Pat and her playing partner, Carol Atkins, were competing in the Stableford format that day, where every point matters and great shots can quickly boost a team’s standing.

On a beautiful Arizona sunny day, with temperatures running a little warmer than usual, Mary Pat stepped up to the tee on the 110-yard par 3. Choosing her 7-wood, she struck a smooth shot toward the green. Moments later, the ball found its way straight into the hole.

Talk about a way to collect Stableford points for the team! A hole-in-one is always cause for celebration, but during a tournament round it feels even sweeter.

Congratulations to Mary Pat Burson on an incredible shot and a memorable moment during the Vintage Vegas Member-Member. It was truly a jackpot moment on the course!

Rich McCurdy Aces 8th on East Course

Jane McCurdy

February 5 proved to be a lucky day for Rich McCurdy as he started his weekly round with golf pals Al Bogdan and Scott Stanely. He was 1 over par when he teed off on the 154-yard 8th hole on the East Course. As is his custom, he aimed at the pin, usually watching the ball veer to the left. This one was straight and he turned away before it stopped rolling, satisfied it was on the green. But looking back they couldn’t see the ball. Not thinking much more about it, he assumed the ball rolled off the back of the green. As the group approached the green the ball was nowhere to be seen, but on inspection of the hole, it was there. Much excitement ensued and pictures were taken.

This was the fourth time McCurdy had a hole-in-one with previous aces made on Eagle’s Nest; Riviera on Anderson Island, Wash.; and Hawks Prairie in Lacey, Wash. On this round he also shot his age, this for the seventh consecutive year.

McCurdy began playing golf seriously after retiring in 2003. He is a member of the PebbleCreek Men’s Niner League and plays weekly with two other groups in PebbleCreek.