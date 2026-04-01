Bridge Results

PebbleCreek Duplicate Bridge Club

Linda Tafs

The Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday and Tuesday afternoon and Saturday mornings. For more information, contact Sue Woodard at suew@aol.com or Judy Brown at judybrowninpc@gmail.com.

February results:

Feb. 2: 1st N/S: Rosalie Gunnlauggson/Sue Woodard; E/W: Curt/Karen Mann

Feb. 3: 1st N/S: Sue Woodard/Georgia Jacka; E/W: Shay Kinney/William Korytowski

Feb. 7: 1st N/S: Doug Freimuth/Ted Murray; E/W: Bonnie Bruce/Linda Haider

Feb. 9: 1st N/S: Judy Brown/Pat Smith; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Feb. 10: 1st N/S: David/Dolores Sussman; E/W: Curt/Karen Mann

Feb. 14: 1st N/S: Linda Tafs/Janet Race; E/W: Susan McAniff/Carole Mathias

Feb. 16: 1st N/S: Georgia Jacka/Cheryl LaMotta; E/W: Marg/Rick Barr

Feb. 17: 1st N/S: Cheryl LaMotta/Kathy Bates; E/W: Marjorie Scherer/Janet Race

Feb. 21: 1st N/S: Doug Freimuth/Ted Murray; E/W: Linda Haider/Caroline Davis

Feb. 23: 1st N/S: Janet Race/Linda Tafs; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Feb. 24: 1st N/S: Marg/Rick Barr; E/W: Dave/Debbie Deal

Monday Non-Sanctioned Duplicate Bridge

Kevin McManus

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. It is a social game providing a friendly afternoon of bridge. We welcome new players. You can sign up for a session at the preceding event or by texting Kevin on 480-540-8665 in advance. There is no longer a sign-up sheet for Monday bridge at the clubhouse. Players wishing to join the group can text Kevin as a team or if you are looking for a partner.

Results for February were:

Feb. 2: N/S 1st Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald, 2nd Dave/Ann Guthrie. E/W 1st Barbara Iverson/Shelley Foster, 2nd Jeff Johnson/Geoff Craft.

Feb. 9: N/S 1st Ann Rohlmann/Nancy Duncansen, 2nd Dave/Ann Guthrie. E/W 1st Jeff Johnson/Geoff Craft, 2nd Barbara Iverson/Shelley Foster.

Feb. 16: N/S 1st Denise Ballas/Melinda Kresek, 2nd Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald. E/W 1st Barbara Iverson/Shelley Foster, 2nd Pat Anselmo/Joyce Johnson.

Feb. 23: N/S 1st Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald, 2nd Fran/Kevin McManus. E/W 1st Barbara Iverson/Shelley Foster, 2nd Andy Sue Reid/Ellie Daly.

For more information, please call Kevin McManus at 480-540-8665.

Wednesday Party Bridge

This group plays at 12:15 p.m. in the Palm Room at Eagle’s Nest. We welcome new players. There are sign-up sheets in the blue bridge binder on the bookshelves across from the Pro Shop in Eagle’s Nest. You can sign up as a team or, if you do not have a partner, as a stand-by player. We try to pair stand-by players prior to the event.

Results for February were:

Feb. 4: 1st Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald, 2nd Art/Sylvia Lewis, 3rd Dave/Ann Guthrie.

Feb. 11: 1st Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald, 2nd Duane/Ellen Scott, 3rd Andrea Reynolds/Nancy Planck.

Feb. 18: 1st Helen/Larry Vierow, 2nd Joan/Richard Bourassa, 3rd Curt Kohlman/John Macdonald.

Feb. 25: 1st Nancy/Steve Duncansen, 2nd Phyllis Hoolihan/Dan Hoolihan, 3rd Art/Sylvia Lewis.

For more information, please call Sylvia Lewis at 623-606-2912.