Hikers Finish the Season Talking Like Pirates

Lynn Warren

The last day of the 2020-2021 hiking season was Sept. 19, coincidentally the same day as National Talk Like a Pirate Day. Club hikers love to have fun, as well as just hike, so even though it was a Sunday morning, 15 hikers turned out for an enjoyable hike south of PebbleCreek in Estrella Foothills Community Park. This park has a variety of trails and mountains that can be combined to match the distance and level of difficulty desired. After completing a six-mile hike, club members enjoyed a social hour, which included talking like a pirate, telling silly pirate jokes, and consuming tasty snacks. We also celebrated a record-setting club season of a combined 31,000 miles, even while challenged by COVID-19 restrictions. Why not join the club and help achieve an even better 2021-2022 season? Visit the club website at pchikers.org for more information and photos.