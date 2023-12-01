Happy Holidays from the Shalom Club

Judy Freidman

Members of the Shalom Club wish all residents of PebbleCreek happy holidays and a very happy new year.

We have been busy the last few weeks with our planned monthly activities as well as new ones that are added each month.

Shelley and Jack Coate hosted a new and prospective members brunch at their home last month. With more than 20 people attending, it was a good opportunity to meet with them and listen to their ideas for new events. They are new to PebbleCreek as well, so they are enthusiastic and will be a welcome addition to our club.

At our meeting last month we were introduced to the new candidates for the Shalom Board for the upcoming year. We also had a guest speaker informing us about the transition our community will have when the developers control will be turned over to the homeowners.

Our annual Chanukah dinner dance will be held in Tuscany Falls Ballroom on Dec. 3. This is always our most anticipated event.

Upcoming activities include lunch at the Arizona Culinary Institute, an excursion to the Hall of Flame Museum, and a trip to the Phoenix Theater Co to see Fiddler on the Roof.

For information about membership, contact Shelley Coate at 916-960-6117.