“Golden Oldies” Win APA Division 21

Lynn Warren

The American Poolplayers Association (APA) is the world’s largest amateur pool league with over 250,000 members worldwide. APA sponsors family-oriented tournaments across the country and several PebbleCreek players compete in leagues outside PC, usually against much younger players.

Competition consists of 5-member teams playing against each other, utilizing a handicapping system to compensate for different skill levels. The “Golden Oldies” team is comprised primarily of PC players and had great success in the 2022 fall competition, winning Phoenix Metro 8-Ball Division 21. The team members recently received their choice of plaque or trophy, a satisfying reward for great play during the fall competition.