Get Ready to Sizzle!

Amber Rivera

Grab your visors, sunscreen, and favorite beach cover-up because the PebbleCreek Ladies Golf Association (PCLGA) is turning up the heat for this year’s Summer Sizzler on Tuesday, Aug. 4! Hosted on the Tuscany Falls East Course, this summer celebration promises plenty of golf, laughter, and poolside fun for all who play.

Co-chaired by Andrea Dilger, Shelley Benton, and Michelle Hart, the tournament committee is busy putting the finishing touches on an event designed to keep the summer energy flowing long after the final putt drops. More details will be posted on the PCLGA website soon.

This year’s event will be a pick-your-partner tournament, giving members the perfect excuse to team up with a favorite golf buddy for a day of summer fun and friendly competition. All players will tee it up from the red tees, with both net and gross payouts adding a little extra excitement to the day.

Whether your golf game is red-hot or is in chilled summer mode, this tournament is all about enjoying the camaraderie and embracing the fun side of golf.

After play, the party moves poolside to the Oasis Pool, where lunch will be served and the Summer Games officially begin. Expect festive poolside games, lots of laughter, and a few opportunities to cool off while spending time with fellow PCLGA members. There will also be some additional prizes awarded as part of the fun.

And yes … this is your official invitation to break out your cutest beach cover-up, brightest tropical colors, and best summer vibes. Think golf meets pool party with a PebbleCreek twist.

Mark your calendars now for Aug. 4 and get ready for a day filled with sunshine, friendship, and sizzling summer fun with the PCLGA!