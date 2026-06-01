General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard

As we head into the summer months, you will begin seeing a number of improvement and maintenance projects taking place throughout the community. These projects were planned in advance and approved as part of the 2026 budget. They are approved additions from our operating budget, or planned replacements as identified in our Long-Range Plan, supported by reserve funds. Our goal is to continue maintaining and enhancing the quality, appearance and functionality of the amenities and infrastructure of PebbleCreek.

Starting with our roads, we’ll be completing multiple roadwork projects across the community. This includes slurry seal, seal coat applications, patch repairs, and full mill and pave work. These efforts are essential to maintaining the quality and longevity of our roads.

Palm tree trimming has begun. They are currently working on date palms and will move on to the fan palms in June. There are over 4000 palm trees that will be trimmed and it will take 6-8 weeks to complete this project. They will start in the clubhouse areas, move down the main roads, start unit work, and will do the golf course palm trees during their respective closures this summer.

At the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant patio, we will be replacing some of the tables and chairs on the dining side of the patio along with a new seating area towards the yard side of the patio. We are also adding a new portable bar to the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom foyer that will better accommodate groups using the ballroom. At the Westwind Tavern patio, we will be installing new outdoor shades to help block the setting sun in the patio and bar areas. These additions will enhance the overall experience for the residents and guests.

At our fitness centers, both Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany Falls will receive a significant refresh. While this is not a full renovation, it is a planned replacement project that includes new flooring, fresh paint, and select equipment replacement and upgrades. We appreciate the input from the fitness team to help guide the equipment selection and overall redesign to better serve our residents.

At our sports courts, we will be replacing all of the nets on the tennis courts as well as the central Pickleball courts. We will also be replacing all of the windscreens at the tennis courts. At the bocce courts, we will be adding a new concrete sidewalk along the east side and will be increasing cart parking on the south side to improve accessibility and convenience.

Poolside at Eagle’s Nest, a new pergola shade structure will be installed on the northeast corner of the pool deck, providing additional shaded seating. At the same time, two older cabana-style shade structures will be removed. This is similar to the pergola structure installed at the TF Kiddie Pool last year.

As I’ve just described, we have a lot of major projects scheduled over the next few months. We intentionally schedule these larger projects that involve closures during the summer months, as this is when the activity is lowest and it helps minimize disruptions as much as possible. We understand that construction and temporary inconveniences can be frustrating, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. As we get more detailed information regarding scheduling, we will communicate via the website and Monday PebbleNews. These improvements are part of our ongoing commitment to keep PebbleCreek a vibrant, well-maintained, and enjoyable community for everyone.