Genealogy Club News

Vicky Ferraresi

The PebbleCreek Genealogy Club’s (PCGC) next general meeting will be on Monday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. PCGC meets the second Monday of each month in the Palm Room in the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests are always welcome!

Coming Up: On June 8, Twila Lobitz will present “Cemetery Secretary.” As posted on Instagram at instagram.com/p/DVZlYpwijvA, “Cemeteries hold powerful clues for family historians. From headstones and burial records to cemetery histories, learn how these often-overlooked sources can reveal relationships, military service, migration patterns, and more.” We are looking forward to hearing her perspective on this valuable resource.

Ms. Lobitz originally hails from Pennsylvania, where a lifelong passion for family history began. Over 30 years ago, she moved to Arizona, and now proudly calls it home. She has researched her ancestors for more than 25 years, studying DNA, attending seminars, workshops, and events such as RootsTech.

She serves as co-Registrar for the West Valley Genealogical Society, Secretary of her Bitler Family Reunion, State Chaplain for the Arizona State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and Honorary Chapter Regent of the Agua Fria Chapter DAR in Sun City.

Over the summer months, we will hold a series of workshops for members. Stay tuned; members will be informed as they are developed.

Moving into fall, the Program Committee under the leadership of Donna Paine is planning the 2027 program and welcomes ideas for topics and speakers. The Field Trip Subcommittee is working on outings. We are looking forward to another year of great programs and activities.

On the social front, the monthly lunches continue to be well attended. Our Mahjong Group is having great fun as more members join in to play this fun game.

What did you miss? Our presenter in May was Robert Wilbanks on “Genealogy in Chaos: Getting and Staying Organized.” Members were most interested in his tips and methods to tame the paper and electronic records and other information that genealogists accumulate. Visit his website at robertwilbanks.com.

Following the speaker in the Tips, Tricks, or Tales session, member Barb Downey spoke on “Family Tales, Truth or Fiction?” It made us all stop and think about the accuracy of our family lore.

Genealogy Detectives can assist members on starting their research or help when they are “stuck.” Sometimes it is just a matter of getting organized or getting assistance on where or how to start searching for your family. The Genealogy Detectives can help jump-start your search. This is a member-only benefit and is a great reason to join PCGC.

Visit our website at pebblecreekgenealogy.club for more information about PCGC. General information is open to all site visitors with additional content (including Genealogy Detectives) available to members only. This is another member benefit and another great reason to join PCGC.

Questions? Contact President Vicky Ferraresi at presidentpcgenclub@gmail.com about the PCGC. Hope to see you as we learn more about discovering our families!